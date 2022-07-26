McDonald`s Corp. Q2 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - McDonald`s Corp. (MCD) announced earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $1.19 billion, or $1.60 per share. This compares with $2.22 billion, or $2.95 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, McDonald`s Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.89 billion or $2.55 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.9% to $5.72 billion from $5.89 billion last year.

McDonald`s Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $1.19 Bln. vs. $2.22 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.60 vs. $2.95 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.47 -Revenue (Q2): $5.72 Bln vs. $5.89 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.