McDonald`s Corp. Q2 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - McDonald`s Corp. (MCD) announced earnings for second quarter that dropped from last year.

The company's profit came in at $0.48 billion, or $0.65 per share. This compares with $1.52 billion, or $1.97 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.74 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 30.5% to $3.76 billion from $5.41 billion last year.

McDonald`s Corp. earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q2): $0.66 vs. $2.05 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.74 -Revenue (Q2): $3.76 Bln vs. $5.41 Bln last year.

