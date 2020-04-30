McDonald`s Corp. Q1 Earnings Drop

(RTTNews) - McDonald`s Corp. (MCD) released a profit for first quarter that dropped from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $1.11 billion, or $1.47 per share. This compares with $1.33 billion, or $1.72 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.57 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.2% to $4.71 billion from $5.02 billion last year.

McDonald`s Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $1.11 Bln. vs. $1.33 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.47 vs. $1.72 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.57 -Revenue (Q1): $4.71 Bln vs. $5.02 Bln last year.

