McDonald`s Corp. Bottom Line Climbs In Q4, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - McDonald`s Corp. (MCD) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $2.04 billion, or $2.80 per share. This compares with $1.90 billion, or $2.59 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.82 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.1% to $6.41 billion from $5.93 billion last year.

McDonald`s Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $2.04 Bln. vs. $1.90 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.80 vs. $2.59 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.82 -Revenue (Q4): $6.41 Bln vs. $5.93 Bln last year.

