McDonald`s Corp. Q3 Income Declines, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - McDonald`s Corp. (MCD) announced earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $2.255 billion, or $3.13 per share. This compares with $2.317 billion, or $3.17 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.20 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.7% to $6.873 billion from $6.692 billion last year.

McDonald`s Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $2.255 Bln. vs. $2.317 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.13 vs. $3.17 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $6.873 Bln vs. $6.692 Bln last year.

