McDonald`s Corp. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - McDonald`s Corp. (MCD) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $2.253 billion, or $3.14 per share. This compares with $2.022 billion, or $2.80 per share, last year.

Excluding items, McDonald`s Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $3.19 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.15 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.4% to $6.843 billion from $6.490 billion last year.

McDonald`s Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.253 Bln. vs. $2.022 Bln. last year. -EPS: $3.14 vs. $2.80 last year. -Revenue: $6.843 Bln vs. $6.490 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.