McDonald`s Corp. Q2 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - McDonald`s Corp. (MCD) released earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $2.362 billion, or $3.32 per share. This compares with $2.253 billion, or $3.14 per share, last year.

Excluding items, McDonald`s Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $2.402 billion or $3.38 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.7% to $7.099 billion from $6.843 billion last year.

McDonald`s Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.362 Bln. vs. $2.253 Bln. last year. -EPS: $3.32 vs. $3.14 last year. -Revenue: $7.099 Bln vs. $6.843 Bln last year.

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