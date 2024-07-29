McDonald`s Corp. Q2 Income Drops, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - McDonald`s Corp. (MCD) announced a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $2.022 billion, or $2.80 per share. This compares with $2.310 billion, or $3.15 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.82 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.1% to $6.490 billion from $6.498 billion last year.

McDonald`s Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

