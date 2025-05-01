McDonald`s Corp. Q1 Profit Falls

(RTTNews) - McDonald`s Corp. (MCD) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings came in at $1.868 billion, or $2.60 per share. This compares with $1.929 billion, or $2.66 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 3.5% to $5.956 billion from $6.169 billion last year.

McDonald`s Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.868 Bln. vs. $1.929 Bln. last year. -EPS: $2.60 vs. $2.66 last year. -Revenue: $5.956 Bln vs. $6.169 Bln last year.

