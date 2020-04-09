McDonald's Comps Decline, Revokes 2020 View on Coronavirus Woes

McDonald's Corporation MCD recently provided an update on the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on its business, ahead of its first-quarter 2020 results, which is expected to release on Apr 30, 2020.

Sales Decline due to Coronavirus

For the two months ended on Feb 29, comparable sales in the U.S. and International Operated Markets were up 8.1% and 8.5%, respectively. However, the metric declined 13.4% and 34.7% at U.S and International Operated Markets, respectively. Total comparable sales declined 22.2% in March.

In first-quarter 2020, U.S. comparable sales inched up 0.1%. However, comps in International Operated Markets and International Developmental Licensed Markets & Corporate fell 6.9% and 4.3%, respectively. The company’s total comparable sales declined 3.4% in first-quarter 2020.

The company stated that only 75% of its restaurants are in operations worldwide. Owing to the uncertainty of the situation, it has also withdrawn its 2020 guidance and long-term outlook, which was earlier issued on Feb 26.

Other Updates

Supposedly, the Illinois-based company suspended its stock buyback program to preserve cash and maintain ample liquidity amid a possible recession due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Moreover, to mitigate the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company initiated certain actions to reduce its operating expenses. Notably, the CEO and the board of directors have agreed to a pay cut effective from Apr 15 to Sep 30. However, it is subject to extension depending on the situation.

So far, shares of the company have declined 10.1% compared with the industry’s fall of 17.9%. McDonald's currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks worth considering in the same space are BJ's Restaurants, Inc. BJRI, Denny's Corporation DENN and Potbelly Corporation PBPB. All these stocks carry a Zacks rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

BJ's Restaurants, Denny's and Potbelly have an impressive long-term earnings growth rate of 15%, 9% and 17.5%, respectively.

