McDonald's China owners Carlyle, Trustar plan $4 bln exit - Bloomberg News

July 12 (Reuters) - Carlyle Group Inc CG.O and Trustar Capital are planning to raise $4 billion from funds including GIC Pte to buy part of their stakes in McDonald's Corp MCD.N operations in Hong Kong and mainland China, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.

The move would provide a partial exit for the buyout firms after they bought the business six years ago, according to the report, citing people familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Shubhendu Deshmukh in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

