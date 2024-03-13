News & Insights

US Markets
MCD

McDonald's CFO says overseas sales to weaken more on Middle East, China hit

Credit: REUTERS/Yves Herman

March 13, 2024 — 10:18 am EDT

Written by Deborah Sophia for Reuters ->

March 13 (Reuters) - McDonald's MCD.N international sales will fall sequentially in the current quarter, pressured by the conflict in the Middle East and demand weakness in China, CFO Ian Borden said on Wednesday, sending its shares down 2% in early trade.

First-quarter comparable sales in McDonald's International Developmental Licensed Markets segment will be "slightly lower" than the prior three-month period, Borden said at the UBS Global Consumer and Retail Conference.

The company in February widely missed Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter sales in the segment, partly due to protests and boycott campaigns against several Western brands over their perceived pro-Israeli stance in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

"We continue to deal with the impacts of the war in the Middle East. But we're also seeing what I would call a sluggish start in China this year," Borden said.

Global businesses such as McDonald's are also grappling with weak demand in China as employment issues, a deepening property crisis and economic uncertainties put a damper on consumer sentiment.

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((DeborahMary.Sophia@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MCD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.