McDonald's CEO says several markets in Middle East seeing impact from conflict

Credit: REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

January 04, 2024 — 12:44 pm EST

Written by Ananya Mariam Rajesh for Reuters ->

Jan 4 (Reuters) - McDonald's MCD.N CEO Chris Kempczinski said on Thursday several markets in Middle East and even some outside the region are experiencing a "meaningful business impact" due to the conflict as well as "associated misinformation" about the brand.

Major western fast-food chains including McDonald's have been hit by a largely spontaneous, grassroots boycott campaign over the military offensive in the Gaza Strip since the deadly Hamas attack in southern Israel on Oct. 7.

Western brands are feeling the impact in Egypt and Jordan, and there are signs the campaign is spreading in some other Arab regions such as Kuwait and Morocco.

Some of the companies the campaign is directed at are perceived to have taken pro-Israeli stances, and some are alleged to have financial ties to Israel.

