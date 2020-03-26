McDonald's Cancels All-Day Breakfast Due to Coronavirus

Just a few years ago, McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) customers had to make it to stores by 10:30 a.m. (11 a.m. in some cases) to order breakfast. If you arrived a few minutes late, you might be able to order an aging McMuffin sitting under a heating lamp, but the chain would have stopped making the morning meal as it switched to its lunch and dinner menus.

That problem ended when the fast-food chain added all-day breakfast, making most of the company's breakfast menu available all day. Now, McDonald's has decided to suspend the popular promotion until the coronavirus pandemic passes.

McDonald's is suspending all-day breakfast. Image source: McDonald's.

What is McDonald's doing?

The fast-food leader has been examining its menu in an effort to streamline it and better serve customers during the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are working with our franchisees and local restaurants to focus on serving our most popular choices and will begin temporarily removing some items from the menu over the next few weeks," Bill Garrett, the senior vice president of McDonald's U.S. operations, said in a statement obtained by USA Today on March 25.

Those changes include suspending all-day breakfast for the time being. The menu change, however, is temporary. McDonald's U.S. President Joe Erlinger made that clear in a tweet, writing, "All day breakfast's response to this news: 'I'll be back.'"

Keeping it simple

McDonald's has been forced to move to a delivery and drive-through model. It may also be operating with limited staff in some markets as the coronavirus forces some workers to not come in. Making menu changes in order to streamline and make operations easier makes sense and it will help the company keep its customers fed during the coronavirus pandemic.

