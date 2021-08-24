US Markets
WOOF

McDonald's builds out marketing team focused on digital, global app

Contributor
Hilary Russ Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

McDonald's Corp is promoting its U.S. marketing chief as the burger chain seeks to push growth to younger customers through digital sales.

By Hilary Russ

NEW YORK, Aug 24 (Reuters) - McDonald's Corp is promoting its U.S. marketing chief as the burger chain seeks to push growth to younger customers through digital sales.

Morgan Flatley, who helped launch McDonald's "Famous Orders" campaign with pop stars including South Korean boy band BTS and rapper Saweetie, will become global chief marketing officer beginning Nov. 1.

To take over her position running U.S. marketing, the company hired Tariq Hassan, currently chief marketing officer at Petco Inc WOOF.O, McDonald's said in a company-wide note on Tuesday seen by Reuters.

The moves follow the global burger chain's creation of a new unit in July to bring digital, data analytics, marketing, restaurant development and operations under one umbrella.

The Chicago-based company rolled out MyMcDonald's Rewards in the United States on July 8 as fast-food chains have raced to launch loyalty programs to spur sales, mine a trove of customer data, reach younger consumers and give people more ways to order.

Flatley takes over global marketing from Alistair Macrow, who will become chief executive officer of the UK and Ireland.

(Reporting by Hilary Russ; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((Hilary.Russ@thomsonreuters.com; +1 (646) 223-7381; Reuters Messaging: hilary.russ.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WOOF MCD

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular