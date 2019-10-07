McDonald's Brings Back McRib To Menu For A Limited Time

(RTTNews) - McDonald's Corp. is bringing back the iconic McRib sandwich for a limited time at participating U.S. restaurants. The fast-food giant said that the barbeque sandwich will be available at more than 10,000 restaurants nationwide from Monday, October 7.

The McRib is made with seasoned boneless pork slathered in tangy barbecue sauce and topped with slivered onions and tart pickles.

The sandwich, first launched in 1981, was inspired by McDonald's first executive chef. It first appeared on the menu in Kansas City, Kansas, and last appeared on menus in participating restaurants in November 2018.

Customers can download the McDonald's Finder app to locate the participating restaurants offering the limited-time sandwich.

McDonald's said it has created 16 Instagram story GIFs for McRib fans to celebrate the barbeque sandwich's arrival. These Instagram story GIFs will be available throughout the year.

"We're always listening to our customers and we know the McRib has some of the most loyal fans. This year we're excited to give every McRib fan new ways to show their love for the sandwich with our saucy McRib GIFS so they can celebrate the season no matter where they live," said Chef Chad Schafer, Senior Director of Culinary Innovation & Commercialization at McDonald's USA.

Separately, McDonald's said that starting today, customers can now order McDelivery from about 500 McDonald's locations on online food delivery service Grubhub and its New York brand, Seamless.

In September, the fast-food giant had announced its partnership with Grubhub to expand delivery of its food products to about 500 restaurants in the New York City and Tri-State Area.

As the competition among food providers intensifies, more companies are strengthening and expanding their delivery business to grab market share.

