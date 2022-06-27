McDonald's Borden to take over as CFO

US Markets
McDonald's Corp said on Monday Ian Borden, president of the company's international business, would take over as chief financial officer, in a management shakeup, with the current finance head Kevin Ozan moving to lead the company's strategic initiatives.

