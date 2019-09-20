McDonald's Boosts Dividend, Adding to Its Strong Stock Gains

The company’s board announced a quarterly dividend of $1.25 a share, up from $1.16. The stock, which yields 2.2%, has a one-year return of 34%.

McDonald’s has added a little extra spice to its strong stock performance with an 8% dividend increase.

The stock was at $210.83 in early Friday trading, flat from Thursday’s close.

McDonald’s (ticker: MCD) announced the dividend boost after the closing bell on Thursday.

The FactSet consensus 2020 profit estimate for McDonald’s is $8.75 a share, up from $8.03 this year.

The various initiatives McDonald’s is taking under Chief Executive Officer Steve Easterbrook include upgrading its technology. The company “continues to solidify its position as a technology leader among quick-service restaurants,” R. J. Hottovy of Morningstar wrote recently.

Earlier this month, McDonald’s agreed to acquire Apprente, a voice-recognition platform aimed to help its drive-thru operations.

Two other companies that declared dividend increases this week include U.S. Bancorp (USB) and KLA (KLAC), which makes semiconductor equipment. Texas Instruments (TXN), plans to boost its quarterly dividend to 90 cents a share from 77 cents. The stock, which yields 2.4%, has a one-year return of 22%. It was at $128.12 in Friday morning trading, down about 0.57%.

