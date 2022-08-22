US Markets
McDonald's board member targeted by Icahn to leave in reshuffle

Hilary Russ Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/JOSHUA ROBERTS

A McDonald's Corp board member targeted by activist investor Carl Icahn over the company's animal welfare policies will leave, the burger chain said on Monday.

Sheila Penrose, who will retire effective Sept. 1, was one of two incumbent board members Icahn sought to replace with his own nominees. Icahn lost that battle over pig gestation crates in May when investors reelected all 12 of McDonald's directors, including Penrose.

The fast-food giant also said on Monday that Marriott International Inc MAR.O Chief Executive Officer Anthony Capuano, Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N Executive Vice President Jennifer Taubert and Salesforce.com Inc CRM.N Chief Financial Officer Amy Weaver were elected to its board as of Oct. 1.

