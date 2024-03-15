News & Insights

McDonald's battles technical woes in Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, NYT says

Credit: REUTERS/Issei Kato

March 15, 2024 — 04:36 am EDT

Written by Kantaro Komiya for Reuters ->

Adds report details of further disruption; paragraphs 4,5

TOKYO, March 15 (Reuters) - Customers of fast food giant McDonald's MCD.N reported technical issues at its restaurants in Australia, Hong Kong and and Japan, the New York Times said, with a company spokesperson confirming the outage in Japan on Friday.

Many McDonald's shops in Japan stopped taking in-person and mobile customer orders because of a system disruption, the spokesperson at McDonald's Holdings Company Japan 2702.T said, adding that the company was working to restore operations soon. The chain has nearly 3,000 shops across Japan, it says on its website.

Citing the company, the newspaper added that McDonald’s in Hong Kong was also experiencing a computer system failure, with its mobile ordering and self-ordering kiosks not functioning so that customers had to order directly at restaurant counters.

McDonald's did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for a comment.

(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Clarence Fernandez)

((Kantaro.Komiya@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @kantarokomiya;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

