McDonald's Appoints Ian Borden To Succeed Kevin Ozan As CFO

(RTTNews) - Foodservice retailer McDonald's Corp. (MCD) CEO Chris Kempczinski announced Monday changes to the leadership team in McDonald's Global System, with the transitions to be effective September 1, 2022.

The company has promoted CFO Kevin Ozan to a new position of Senior Executive Vice President, Strategic Initiatives. The company also said Global Chief Supply Chain Officer Francesca DeBiase will retire from McDonald's, effective August 31.

Kevin has been with McDonald's since 1997, when he joined from Ernst & Young. In his elevated role, which will be effective?September 1, Kevin will continue to lead the Strategy team and spearhead several strategic initiatives, and plans to retire from McDonald's by mid-2023.

Ian Borden, currently President, International and a 30-year System veteran, has been appointed to serve as the next Executive Vice President and CFO, effective September 1.

Borden first joined the System in Canada in 1994. From there, he went on to serve in roles including as CFO for its Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa region and CFO for Russia and Eastern Europe. He also had several leadership and P&L roles across its markets and regions.

Marion Gross, Chief Supply Chain Officer of North America, has been promoted to Executive Vice President, Global Chief Supply Chain Officer, and will join the Global Senior Leadership Team, effective September 1. Most recently, Marion has been responsible for executing the strategic direction of McDonald's Supply Chain across the U.S. and Canada.

Katie Fallon, who has served as McDonald's first-ever Chief Global Impact Officer, recently informed her decision to depart McDonald's, effective July 15. While the company identifies Fallon's successor, Ozan will oversee the Global Impact team.

