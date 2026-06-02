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McDonald's Announces McDonald's NEXT With Ambition To Be Customer's First Choice

June 02, 2026 — 02:51 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - McDonald's (MCD) stated that the company's ambition is to be customer's first choice Every time, and so it is introducing McDonald's > NEXT to unlock next phase of growth and productivity, by bringing in more customers more often and improving unit economics. Under the Plan, the company targets to: elevate taste and quality of of menu; redefine hospitality; co-create with fans; and providing better experiences and productivity at Restaurant.

"In a world where every restaurant is a swipe away, there is no such thing as second place. Which begs the question: are we our customer's first choice? For most it's an unequivocal "yes," every time. For some, "not yet." And "not yet" is something we refuse to live with," Chariman and CEO, Chris Kempczinski, said.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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