McDonald's Announces J Balvin Merchandise Collection

(RTTNews) - McDonald's has expanded its partnership with J Balvin by unveiling a limited-edition merchandise collection designed by the Colombian reggaeton singer and his team.

The exclusive merchandise collection fuses J Balvin's fifth studio album Colores with his love of McDonald's food, according to McDonald's.

In early October, McDonald's had said that J Balvin's signature meal would be available at participating restaurants across the U.S. from October 5. The J Balvin Meal features a Big Mac sandwich, fries with ketchup, and an Oreo McFlurry.

The newly launched merchandise collection features hats, shirts, sweaters, rings, watches, hoodies, blankets, bed sheets and chairs. It includes a McFlurry bucket hat, Big Mac slippers and also a temporary tattoo showing off the receipt for the J Balvin Meal.

The merchandise will be available on Balvin's online store until supplies last.

"It's been incredible to see all the excitement from fans over the past week. Not only did I want to bring my personality to the McDonald's menu, I also wanted to share my energy and creativity in a way that elevates our partnership through an exclusive merch collection that we created with my team," said J Balvin.

McDonald's noted that the J Balvin Meal is still available to order in restaurants for carry-out, at the Drive Thru, via McDelivery or through the McDonald's App. The meal will be available at participating restaurants until November 1.

Customers buying the J Balvin Meal as an offer on the McDonald's App will get the McFlurry for free.

In September, McDonald's had announced a similar collaboration with Houston rapper Travis Scott.

The fast food giant introduced the signature Travis Scott Meal and a merchandise collection that included t-shirts, hoodies, entirely cut + sew garments, and collectible accessories.

Travis Scott and his Cactus Jack team also designed apparel for the McDonald's crew.

