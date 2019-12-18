McDonald's and Other Fast-Food Companies Are Vying for New Customers. Here Are 3 Trends to Watch in 2020.

More competition will come from privately-owned rivals. Brands will come up with more innovative food items. But it will be more costly to advertise during the election cycle.

This year has been kinder to fast-food chains than 2018. Fast-food stocks delivered a 14% return so far in 2019, beating peers in the SPDR S&P Retail ETF (ticker: XRT) by 2%, but still lagging the S&P 500 index by 12%.

For 2020, Keybanc analyst Eric Gonzalez pointed to a few things to watch that could affect the group’s performance.

Private Rivals Gear Up

The U.S. fast food market is mature and saturated, which means one chain’s success generally comes at the expense of another. After Wendy’s (WEN) announced plans to enter the breakfast business next year, McDonald’s (MCD) has been ramping up prime-time advertising for its own breakfast items.

In 2020, much of the competition will come from privately-owned rivals. Chick-fil-A has been expanding rapidly; Little Caesars is slated to launch third-party delivery; and Hardee’s and Carl’s Jr. are looking to create a more wholesome image through national advertising.

Still, large public fast-food chains such as McDonald’s and Restaurant Brands International (QSR)’s Burger King remain well positioned, Gonzales wrote in his Monday note.

Improvements in the quality of ingredients and remodeling of stores have narrowed the gap between fast-food and fast-casual chains, which could draw some new customers.

At the same time, data-driven consumer insights and investment in digital technology will continue to strengthen large chains’ advantages in speed and convenience and drive growth from the delivery and takeout channels, wrote Gonzales.

Innovation Trumps Discounts

Many fast-food brands saw their earnings squeezed in 2018 due to unprofitable promotions and rising labor costs. In 2019, large chains have moved away from deeply discounted menus to successful innovations, and customers seem willing to pay for the higher-priced items.

According to Gonzales, the industry’s same-store sales growth has sustained a pace of about 2% for much of the past decade, but 2019 has seen the best growth since 2015 ranging between 2.5% and 3%.

Along with the public listing of Beyond Meat (BYND), plant-based meat became the buzzword in the industry—with Burger King offering Impossible Whopper, Dunkin’ Brands Group (DNKN) selling Beyond Sausage breakfast sandwich, and McDonald’s rolling out the Beyond Meat PLT burger.

Other innovative items include Chipotle Mexican Grill’s (CMG) carne asada, Wendy’s spicy nuggets, as well as the triumphant return of Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen’s chicken sandwich, which nearly doubled the chain’s foot traffic and sales volumes in the first weeks since its November relaunch.

The rising popularity of chicken sandwiches is also driven by the growth of Chick-fil-A, which has passed Yum! Brands’ (YUM) Taco Bell and Subway—owned by privately-held Doctor’s Associates—to become the number three chain in the U.S. in terms of system-wide sales. Under such pressure, McDonald’s recently announced that it was also testing two new chicken sandwiches at participating restaurants in the Houston, Texas and Knoxville, Tennessee areas.

Election Season Could Drag Sales

Elections and fast food sales might not seem to share much in common, but a look at the presidential election in 2016 suggests that same-store sales of the fast-food industry showed softness in the months before the election, decelerating from the 2.5% to 3% growth in early 2016 to roughly flat in October, before rebounding in the fourth quarter after the election, according to Gonzales.

“We believe advertising could be one reason fast food companies had difficulty driving sales in mid to late 2016,” he wrote. “As large purchasers of TV and digital advertising, fast food companies will likely have to contend with a rising media cost environment next year, which could make it more difficult to raise awareness of new menu news or value offerings.”

Advertising company GroupM estimated that political ad spending could reach $10 billion in 2020, exceeding the $6.25 billion spent during the previous presidential election in 2016—and that estimate came even before the deep-pocketed Michael Bloomberg announced his campaign in November.

Write to Evie Liu at evie.liu@barrons.com

