McDonalds And Krispy Kreme To End Doughnut Partnership In July 2025

(RTTNews) - Krispy Kreme (DNUT) and McDonald's USA, Tuesday announced that they have mutually agreed to conclude their collaboration on July 2. Launched in roughly 2,400 McDonald's locations, the partnership delivered high-quality doughnuts as part of McDonald's breakfast menu.

Despite strong execution, marketing support, and operator satisfaction, Krispy Kreme CEO Josh Charlesworth explained that efforts to align costs with unit demand proved unsustainable.

Looking ahead, Krispy Kreme will prioritize growth via expanded U.S. retail distribution and capital-efficient international franchising. McDonald's, for which doughnuts were a minor breakfast item, remains committed to its core breakfast offerings of affordable, convenient menu choices.

DNUT is currently trading at $2.63, up $0.01 or 0.57 percent on the Nasdaq.

