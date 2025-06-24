Markets
DNUT

McDonalds And Krispy Kreme To End Doughnut Partnership In July 2025

June 24, 2025 — 10:24 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Krispy Kreme (DNUT) and McDonald's USA, Tuesday announced that they have mutually agreed to conclude their collaboration on July 2. Launched in roughly 2,400 McDonald's locations, the partnership delivered high-quality doughnuts as part of McDonald's breakfast menu.

Despite strong execution, marketing support, and operator satisfaction, Krispy Kreme CEO Josh Charlesworth explained that efforts to align costs with unit demand proved unsustainable.

Looking ahead, Krispy Kreme will prioritize growth via expanded U.S. retail distribution and capital-efficient international franchising. McDonald's, for which doughnuts were a minor breakfast item, remains committed to its core breakfast offerings of affordable, convenient menu choices.

DNUT is currently trading at $2.63, up $0.01 or 0.57 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

DNUT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.