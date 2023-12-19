News & Insights

McDonald's And Accenture To Expand Partnership

December 19, 2023 — 09:38 am EST

(RTTNews) - McDonald's Corporation (MCD) and Accenture (ACN) Tuesday announced the expansion of their strategic partnership to accelerate technology adoption, that emphasizes on generative AI solutions across McDonald's restaurants worldwide.

Under this partnership, Accenture will help McDonald's workforce, by providing online training and development programs in AI, data and edge computing skills to them.

In pre-market activity, McDonald's stock is slipping 0.15%, to $289.80, while Accenture's stock is slipping 2.41% to $333.60 on the New York Stock Exchange.

