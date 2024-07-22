McDonald's $5 Meal Deal Extended to August Amid Strong Demand

McDonald's (MCD) $5 value meal offer will be extended to August at most U.S. locations after about 93% of its restaurants voted in favor of the plan, according to a memo seen by Reuters. The burger chain kicked off the meal offer on June 25 for an initial four-week period to compete with similar promotions offered by large fast-food chains to attract cash-strapped customers. Some McDonald's restaurants have voted in favor of extending the offer through August, while others are yet to vote, which could mean different offer periods for different geographies, according to the memo.





The $5 meal has helped bring back traffic into McDonald's restaurants, the memo noted, after higher fast-food prices had driven budget-conscious customers to limit eating out and switch to cheaper home-cooked meals. The company reported a first-quarter profit miss in April and noted that consumers across income groups were seeking value. Rival Burger King, owned by Restaurant Brands International (QSR), was running a $5 "Your Way deal" last month, while Wendy's announced a $3 breakfast meal deal in May. Bloomberg first reported the news of McDonald's extending its $5 meal deal earlier on Monday.





Market Overview:





McDonald's extends $5 meal deal into August at most U.S. locations.



$5 value meal offer started on June 25 to attract budget-conscious customers.



Rival fast-food chains like Burger King and Wendy's also offer similar promotions.



Key Points:



$5 meal deal has increased traffic in McDonald's restaurants.



Higher fast-food prices led customers to prefer home-cooked meals.



McDonald's reported a first-quarter profit miss in April, highlighting value-seeking behavior.



Looking Ahead:



Different offer periods possible for various geographies as some locations are yet to vote.



Fast-food chains continue to compete with value-driven promotions.



Impact on McDonald's traffic and profitability will be closely monitored.



