McDonald's $120B Real Estate Portfolio Paves the Way to Its 50th Consecutive Dividend Hike

Key Points

The company serves as the landlord for its global network by owning the physical assets for most locations.

Rental income from franchisees provides a stable, recurring source of high-margin revenue.

The fast food chain ended the year on a high note, reporting same-store sales growth of 5.7%.

10 stocks we like better than McDonald's ›

McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) scale is easy to see, but the business model can be underappreciated. Most people view it strictly as a burger joint, yet the corporation owns a ton of valuable real estate. While independent operators run 95% of the 45,000 stores, the company owns 80% of the buildings and 56% of the land.

This structure provides shareholders with meaningful asset value that a typical restaurant stock lacks. It also allows McDonald's to collect rent and royalties as a percentage of sales. Every time menu prices or traffic increase, the bottom line grows without taking on the direct risk of rising food or labor costs.



McDonald's rent-heavy franchise model distinguishes it from competitors like Yum! Brands (NYSE: YUM) and Restaurant Brands International (NYSE: QSR). The combination of prime real estate, predictable rent collection, and high margin royalties has made McDonald's one of the market's most reliable long-term holdings, and I don't see that changing anytime soon.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Real estate and the Golden Arches

The domestic asset base remains a visible anchor, but the reach of its property holdings is not confined to the United States. Most domestic investors focus on the local drive-thru, yet roughly half of the total book value sits within the International Operated Markets (IOM) segment. This includes premium urban locations in the U.K., France, and Germany.

From its global base, the company generates roughly $10 billion in annual revenue, which results in around $7.5 billion in net rental income. It typically employs triple net leases, which shift the burden of taxes, insurance, and maintenance to the franchisee, creating a stable source of cash flow to fund its dividend streak.

According to Macquarie Asset Management, McDonald's real estate is likely worth around $120 billion, compared to a net asset value on the balance sheet of just $27.5 billion, since the properties are recorded at historical cost and depreciated over time. By holding these assets for decades, the company has built a property portfolio that is likely one of the most valuable in the retail world.

Defensive cash flow in a changing environment

McDonald's is currently trading near all-time highs following the release of fourth-quarter results on Feb. 11. Global same-store sales grew 5.7% year over year, driven by 6.8% comps in the U.S. market, the fastest growth in over two years.

A renewed focus on affordability through initiatives like the relaunch of Extra Value Meals and holiday campaigns featuring the Grinch reversed traffic trends. While the company has acknowledged that lower-income households have been under pressure for nearly two years, these value-oriented strategies successfully increased guest counts and average spend per visit.

The business generated $7.2 billion in free cash flow in 2025, providing plenty of capital for its routine share buybacks. In addition, McDonald's has raised its dividend for 49 consecutive years, and a 50th increase this fall would secure its status as a Dividend King.

At 24 times forward earnings, the stock trades in line with rival Yum! Brands, yet it's backstopped by a massive property portfolio worth over half its market cap.

Should you buy stock in McDonald's right now?

Before you buy stock in McDonald's, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and McDonald's wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $415,256!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,151,865!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 892% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 21, 2026.

Bryan White has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.