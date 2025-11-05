McDonald Q3 Earnings Miss, Revenues Beat Estimates, Stock Up

McDonald's Corporation MCD reported mixed third-quarter 2025 results, wherein earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues beat the same. On a year-over-year basis, the top line increased, but the bottom line declined.



Following the results, the company’s shares are up 1% in today’s pre-market trading session. The company’s results in the quarter were aided by an increase in comparable guest counts.



McDonald’s performance was supported by steady momentum across all segments, driven by strong value offerings, menu innovation and effective marketing that attracted customers. The company continued to focus on delivering affordability and everyday value, reinforcing brand strength and customer loyalty in a challenging environment.

MCD’s Earnings & Revenue Discussion

In third-quarter 2025, McDonald's reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $3.18, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.35. Adjusted earnings declined 1.5% year over year.



Quarterly net revenues of $7,078 million beat the consensus mark of $7,067 million. Additionally, the top line rose 3% year over year.

At company-operated restaurants, sales were $2.56 billion, down 3% year over year. Sales at franchise-operated restaurants amounted to $4.36 billion, which increased 7% year over year. Moreover, Other revenues rose 22% year over year to $151 million. Our model predicted sales by company-operated restaurants to decline 0.8%, while franchise-operated restaurants to increase 3.8% from the prior-year levels.

McDonald's Comps Details

In the quarter under discussion, global comps rose 3.6% against a 1.5% decline in the prior-year quarter. Our estimate was a 3.5% increase year over year.

Comps Across MCD’s Segments

The United States: In the third quarter, segmental comps rose 2.4% compared with 0.3% growth registered in the prior-year quarter. The company's comparable sales for the quarter were aided by positive check growth. Our model estimated the U.S. comps to increase 2.8%.



International Operated Markets: Segmental comps jumped 4.3% against a decline of 2.1% in the year-ago quarter. The rise was driven by positive comparable sales across all markets. We anticipated an increase of 3.9% from the year-ago levels.



International Developmental Licensed Segment: Segmental comparable sales registered a 4.7% increase in contrast to the 3.5% decline in the prior-year quarter. Japan led the growth in positive comparable sales, with all global regions also reporting increases.

Operating Highlights & Expenses of McDonald's

In the third quarter, McDonald’s total operating costs and expenses were $3.72 billion, up 1% year over year.



Operating income rose 5% year over year to $3.36 billion. Net income totaled $2.28 billion, up 1% year over year.

MCD’s Zacks Rank

MCD currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



