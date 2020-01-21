McDermott to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection

U.S. oilfield services provider McDermott International Inc said on Tuesday it would file for prepackaged bankruptcy protection under Chapter 11, as it looks to cut debt that ballooned following a major acquisition in 2018.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.