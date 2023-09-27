News & Insights

MCD vs. QSR: Which Fast-Food Stock is Tastier?

September 27, 2023 — 05:20 pm EDT

September 27, 2023

In this piece, I evaluated two fast-food stocks, McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) and Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR), using TipRanks’ comparison tool to determine which is better. McDonald's is a multinational fast-food chain, while Restaurant Brands International owns four of the world's most iconic fast-food chains: Burger King, Firehouse Subs, Popeyes, and Tim Hortons.

McDonald's shares are up 3% year-to-date and 15.5% over the last year, while Restaurant Brands is up 4.7% year-to-date and 22.1% over the last year.

While the companies have similar year-to-date performances, Restaurant Brands has outperformed MCD in the past 12 months. Despite that, McDonald's is trading at a higher valuation than Restaurant Brands.

In this article, we'll look at their price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios to compare their valuations and gauge them against the valuation of their industry. The restaurant industry is trading at a P/E of 45.4 versus its three-year average of 51.5, although newer names like Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) are skewing these numbers higher.

Thus, for a closer comparison of McDonald's and Restaurant Brands, we'll consider a couple of other legacy fast-food competitors. Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) is trading at a P/E of 25.2, while Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN) is at a P/E of 23.1.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD)

At a P/E of 24.8, McDonald's is trading toward the high end of its fast-food peers but below its five-year mean P/E of 28.9. Given its relative valuation, strong fundamentals, upward stock trajectory (in the long term), and current macroeconomic conditions, a long-term bullish perspective seems fitting.

First, McDonald's has very solid earnings and revenue numbers despite the growing concerns about its fading market share. The company smashed earnings-per-share estimates in the last four quarters, posting solid year-over-year increases in three of the last four quarters.

On the other hand, insiders have sold $6.7 million worth of McDonald's shares over the last three months, including via a meaningful number of Informative Sell transactions a month ago. While that is admittedly a bearish signal, the stock was trading closer to its record high at that time, suggesting that the insiders might not have seen any more near-term upside from that level.

Importantly, McDonald's shares have fallen since then, suggesting some potential for upside from current levels. However, the focus here is on long-term stock gains. The shares are up more than 80% over the last five years and over 250% in the past 10 years, demonstrating long-term upward momentum. For context, the S&P 500 (SPX) has gained about 59% in the past five years.

Additionally, McDonald's tends to be more recession-resistant than other restaurant chains, given that consumers seek cheaper food options amid economic downturns. In fact, the stock continued to rise during the Great Recession, rising from the lower-$40 range in January 2007 to around $58 two years later.

Finally, McDonald's pays a respectable dividend yield of 2.3% and has raised its dividend annually for the past 21 years, making it look like a solid buy-and-hold dividend play.

What is the Price Target for MCD Stock? 

McDonald's has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 21 Buys, four Holds, and zero Sell ratings assigned over the last three months. At $332.96, the average McDonald's stock price target implies upside potential of 26.3%.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR)

At a P/E of 20.5, Restaurant Brands International is trading at a discount to its fast-food peers and its five-year mean P/E of 25.7. However, despite its low valuation and solid fundamentals, the company's stock-price action isn't as strong as McDonald's is, suggesting a neutral view could be appropriate, at least for now.

Restaurant Brands' shares have been trending downward since late July and have rejected off the $70 level twice over the last 30 days. Additionally, the stock hasn't been able to surpass $78 a share over the longer term, suggesting a possible price cap around that price. Looking to the past, Restaurant Brands shares are up just 33.8% over the last five years and 153.1% since their IPO in 2014 (when factoring in dividends).

Additionally, despite the company's long-term earnings and revenue growth, its net income margin runs about half that of McDonald's, with the former hovering around 15% in 2021, 2022, and for the last 12 months. On the other hand, McDonald's has seen net income margins between 27% and 33% over the same timeframes.

Finally, Restaurant Brands does pay an attractive dividend yield of 3.3%, making it a potential dividend play. However, it has only increased its dividends for the past seven years, which is not a very long track record.

What is the Price Target for QSR Stock? 

Restaurant Brands International has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 10 Buys, nine Holds, and one Sell rating assigned over the last three months. At $80.84, the average Restaurant Brands International stock price target implies upside potential of 22.6%.

Conclusion: Long-Term Bullish on MCD, Neutral on QSR

Both companies face potential reversals worth monitoring. For McDonald's, the concern is the increased franchisee fee, which rose from 4% of sales to 5% of sales. The company hasn't raised this fee in almost 30 years, so it will take time to see how much this increase affects its long-term results.

With Restaurant Brands, investors might want to watch for any potential breakout in its stock price. While McDonald's is the clear winner due to its long-term track record and robust fundamentals, Restaurant Brands could become a buy at some point and may even be worth holding in a dividend portfolio.

TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

