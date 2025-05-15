$MCD stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$MCD stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $298,335,832 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $MCD:
$MCD Insider Trading Activity
$MCD insiders have traded $MCD stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MCD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JONATHAN BANNER (EVP - Chief Impact Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,700 shares for an estimated $3,284,667.
- CHRISTOPHER J KEMPCZINSKI (Chairman and CEO) sold 10,500 shares for an estimated $3,255,525
- MANUEL JM STEIJAERT (EVP - Chief Customer Officer) sold 10,459 shares for an estimated $3,228,797
- DESIREE RALLS-MORRISON (EVP, Chief Legal Off.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,817 shares for an estimated $1,976,180.
- JOSEPH M. ERLINGER (President, McDonald's USA) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 5,315 shares for an estimated $1,598,683.
- EDITH MORGAN FLATLEY (EVP - Global CMO) sold 3,200 shares for an estimated $962,432
- MARION K. GROSS (EVP-Chief Supply Chain Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,598 shares for an estimated $771,005.
- TIFFANIE L. BOYD (EVP - Chief People Officer) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $309,270
$MCD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,519 institutional investors add shares of $MCD stock to their portfolio, and 1,553 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 4,783,479 shares (+14.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,494,215,335
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 2,164,666 shares (-15.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $676,176,718
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 1,911,861 shares (-17.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $597,208,020
- LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC removed 1,548,645 shares (-26.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $448,936,699
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 1,344,954 shares (+16.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $420,123,280
- CASTLEKEEP INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC removed 1,206,307 shares (-99.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $376,814,117
- VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP removed 1,120,649 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $324,864,938
$MCD Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $MCD stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MCD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $100,000 on 04/11, 03/05 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE GEORGE WHITESIDES sold up to $250,000 on 03/24.
$MCD Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MCD in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/05/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/03/2025
- Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 01/03/2025
$MCD Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MCD recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $MCD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $347.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Andrew Strelzik from BMO Capital set a target price of $345.0 on 05/05/2025
- Jake Bartlett from Truist Financial set a target price of $350.0 on 05/02/2025
