$MCD stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$MCD stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $298,335,832 of trading volume.

$MCD Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $MCD:

$MCD insiders have traded $MCD stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MCD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JONATHAN BANNER (EVP - Chief Impact Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,700 shares for an estimated $3,284,667 .

. CHRISTOPHER J KEMPCZINSKI (Chairman and CEO) sold 10,500 shares for an estimated $3,255,525

MANUEL JM STEIJAERT (EVP - Chief Customer Officer) sold 10,459 shares for an estimated $3,228,797

DESIREE RALLS-MORRISON (EVP, Chief Legal Off.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,817 shares for an estimated $1,976,180 .

. JOSEPH M. ERLINGER (President, McDonald's USA) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 5,315 shares for an estimated $1,598,683 .

. EDITH MORGAN FLATLEY (EVP - Global CMO) sold 3,200 shares for an estimated $962,432

MARION K. GROSS (EVP-Chief Supply Chain Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,598 shares for an estimated $771,005 .

. TIFFANIE L. BOYD (EVP - Chief People Officer) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $309,270

$MCD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,519 institutional investors add shares of $MCD stock to their portfolio, and 1,553 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$MCD Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MCD stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MCD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $100,000 on 04/11, 03/05 and 0 sales.

on 04/11, 03/05 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE GEORGE WHITESIDES sold up to $250,000 on 03/24.

$MCD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MCD in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/05/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/03/2025

Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 01/03/2025

$MCD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MCD recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $MCD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $347.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Andrew Strelzik from BMO Capital set a target price of $345.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Jake Bartlett from Truist Financial set a target price of $350.0 on 05/02/2025

