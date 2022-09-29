Markets

McCoy Forms Strategy, Capital Allocation Committee To Boost Invested Capital Returns

(RTTNews) - McCoy Global Inc. (MCCRF.OB, MCB.TO) Thursday announced the formation of a Strategy and Capital Allocation Committee of independent members of the Board to assist in executing approved initiatives.

The provider of equipment and technologies has also given its nod for a Directors' Performance Share Unit plan for its independent directors to promote alignment with the longer-term interests.

The plan is cash settled and contains a payout multiplier of up to four times, based on total shareholder return.

