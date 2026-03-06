McCoy Corp. Reveals Climb In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - McCoy Corp. (MCB.TO) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled C$6.15 million, or C$0.22 per share. This compares with C$4.26 million, or C$0.15 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.3% to C$25.55 million from C$25.22 million last year.

McCoy Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$6.15 Mln. vs. C$4.26 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.22 vs. C$0.15 last year. -Revenue: C$25.55 Mln vs. C$25.22 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.