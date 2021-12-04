McCormick's (NYSE:MKC) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

The board of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 10th of January to US$0.37. Despite this raise, the dividend yield of 1.6% is only a modest boost to shareholder returns.

McCormick's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible. The last dividend was quite comfortably covered by McCormick's earnings, but it was a bit tighter on the cash flow front. By paying out so much of its cash flows, this could indicate that the company has limited opportunities for investment and growth.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 6.8% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 50% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

McCormick Has A Solid Track Record

NYSE:MKC Historic Dividend December 4th 2021

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The dividend has gone from US$0.56 in 2011 to the most recent annual payment of US$1.48. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 10% over that duration. So, dividends have been growing pretty quickly, and even more impressively, they haven't experienced any notable falls during this period.

We Could See McCormick's Dividend Growing

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. McCormick has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 9.2% per annum. Shareholders are getting plenty of the earnings returned to them, which combined with strong growth makes this quite appealing.

Our Thoughts On McCormick's Dividend

Overall, it's great to see the dividend being raised and that it is still in a sustainable range. On the plus side, the dividend looks sustainable by most measures but it is let down by the lack of cash flows. This looks like it could be a good dividend stock going forward, but we would note that the payout ratio has been at higher levels in the past so it could happen again.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for McCormick that investors should take into consideration. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

