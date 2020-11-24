US Markets
McCormick to buy hot-sauce maker Cholula for $800 mln

Contributor
Praveen Paramasivam Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JIM BOURG

McCormick & Co Inc said on Tuesday it has agreed to buy hot-sauce maker Cholula from private equity firm L Catterton for $800 million, as the spice maker looks to cash in on robust demand for packaged foods during the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Praveen.Paramasivam@thomsonreuters.com;))

MKC

