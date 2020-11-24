McCormick to buy hot-sauce maker Cholula for $800 mln

Nov 24 (Reuters) - McCormick & Co Inc MKC.N said on Tuesday it has agreed to buy hot-sauce maker Cholula from private equity firm L Catterton for $800 million, as the spice maker looks to cash in on robust demand for packaged foods during the COVID-19 pandemic.

