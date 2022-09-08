Markets
MKC

McCormick Slides After Reducing FY22 Outlook

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - McCormick & Company, In. (MKC) shares are sliding more than 7 percent on Thursday morning trade after the company cut its earnings outlook for fiscal 2022.

McCormick reduced its fiscal 2022 earnings per share outlook to a range of $2.64 to $2.69, compared to $2.80 last year. Adjusted earnings per share is expected in the range of $2.63 to $2.68, compared to $3.05 in the prior year. The previous outlook was $3.03 to $3.08.

The company said it expects foreign currency rates in 2022 to unfavorably impact net sales by 3 percent, as compared to 2 percent in its previous financial outlook, and continues to expect adjusted operating income and adjusted earnings per share to be impacted unfavorably by 2 percent.

Sale is now expected to increase 2 percent, while its previous growth expectation was 3-5 percent or 5-7 percent on constant currency.

Currently, shares are at $78.95, down 7.12 percent from the previous close of $85.00 on a volume of 632,826.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MKC

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular