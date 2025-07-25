Markets
McCormick Showcases Premium Spirits At Tales Of The Cocktail 2025

July 25, 2025 — 03:53 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - McCormick & Co Inc (MKC) showcased its premium spirits, Five Farms Irish Cream and Holladay Bourbon, at the Tales of the Cocktail 2025 event in New Orleans on July 25.

The global gathering of bartenders and beverage innovators spotlighted the authenticity and craftsmanship behind these brands. Five Farms Irish Cream featured in a standout presentation at the Irish House at Mambo's on Bourbon Street, offering bold cocktails and international collaborations. Holladay Bourbon impressed with its vibrant signature drink, the Holladay Bourbon Smash.

While the press release didn't mention any direct financial outcomes or consumer reviews, analysts viewed McCormick's participation as a strategic branding effort.

Financial experts noted that the exposure may boost market share in the premium spirits space, and market researchers emphasized the value of experiential marketing in building consumer loyalty.

MKC currently trades at $71.23, or 0.31% lower on the NYSE.

