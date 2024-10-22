McCormick sees FY24 gross margin expansion 50-100bps

11:44 EDT McCormick (MKC) sees FY24 gross margin expansion 50-100bps
- McCormick reaffirming long-term objectives
- McCormick price target raised to $86 from $84 at TD Cowen
- McCormick price target raised to $85 from $75 at Stifel
- McCormick price target raised to $96 from $95 at BofA
- McCormick price target raised to $69 from $67 at Goldman Sachs
