McCormick sees 2028 total organic net sales $8B, operating income $1.4B

11:46 EDT McCormick (MKC) sees 2028 total organic net sales $8B, operating income $1.4B
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on MKC:
- McCormick: Acquisitions a ‘core strength’ of long-term growth objectives
- McCormick sees FY24 gross margin expansion 50-100bps
- McCormick reaffirming long-term objectives
- McCormick price target raised to $86 from $84 at TD Cowen
- McCormick price target raised to $85 from $75 at Stifel
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.