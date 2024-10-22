McCormick sees 2028 total organic net sales $8B, operating income $1.4B

11:46 EDT McCormick (MKC) sees 2028 total organic net sales $8B, operating income $1.4B

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on MKC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.