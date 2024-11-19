McCormick raises quarterly dividend to 45c from 42c per share

The board of directors of McCormick (MKC) & Company declared an increase in the quarterly dividend from 42c to 45c per share on its common stocks, payable January 13, 2025 to shareholders of record December 30, 2024. This marks the company’s 101st year of continuous dividend payments and the 39th consecutive year it has increased its quarterly dividend.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on MKC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.