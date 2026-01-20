McCormick Q4 Earnings Coming Up: What Investors Need to Understand

McCormick & Company, Incorporated MKC is likely to witness growth in its top and bottom lines when it reports fourth-quarter 2025 earnings on Jan. 22, 2026. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.85 billion, indicating a 2.6% increase from the prior-year quarter’s figure.



The consensus mark for earnings has declined by a penny in the past 30 days to 88 cents per share, which suggests a 10% increase from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. MKC has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.2%, on average.

Factors Likely to Influence MKC’s Upcoming Results

McCormick has been benefiting from steady consumer demand across its core portfolio of spices, seasonings and condiments. The Consumer segment likely delivered volume-led growth, supported by effective brand marketing and seasonal promotions. Expanded distribution across traditional retail, e-commerce and club channels likely supported sales performance in key markets.



The company’s focus on brand execution and product innovation likely supported performance in the quarter under review. New and renovated offerings, along with improved packaging and merchandising initiatives, appear to have enhanced shelf visibility and consumer engagement. These efforts, combined with McCormick’s strong brand equity, likely helped sustain category share gains and offset cautious consumer spending behavior in several regions.



In the Global Flavor Solutions segment, performance is expected to reflect mixed demand trends. While quick-service restaurant demand in the Americas and Asia Pacific likely provided support, volumes from certain large CPG customers could remain under pressure. Demand conditions in EMEA are also expected to remain uneven, potentially limiting broader segment growth.



On the cost front, McCormick is likely to have faced elevated commodity and tariff-related pressures. Although pricing actions and productivity savings likely provided partial offsets, inflationary headwinds may have constrained margin performance during the quarter.

Earnings Whispers for MKC Stock

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for McCormick this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.



McCormick currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 and has an Earnings ESP of -0.17%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.



The Hershey Company HSY currently has an Earnings ESP of +6.08% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The consensus estimate for Hershey’s quarterly revenues is pinned at $2.98 billion, which calls for 3.3% growth from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Hershey’s upcoming quarter’s EPS is pegged at $1.40, which implies a 48% decrease year over year. HSY delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of nearly 15%, on average.



Vital Farms, Inc. VITL currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.06% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The consensus mark for the upcoming quarter’s revenues is pegged at $213.3 million, which indicates an increase of 28.5% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Vital Farms’ quarterly EPS of 38 cents implies an increase of 65.2% from 23 cents reported in the year-ago quarter. VITL delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 37.2%, on average.



Celsius Holdings, Inc. CELH currently has an Earnings ESP of +15.26% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Celsius Holdings’ upcoming quarter’s EPS is pegged at 18 cents, which implies a 28.6% increase year over year.



The consensus estimate for Celsius Holdings’ quarterly revenues is pegged at $642.6 million, which indicates a surge of 93.4% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. CELH delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 42.9%, on average.

