McCormick Q2 Earnings Coming Up: What Investors Need to Understand

McCormick & Company, Incorporated MKC is likely to register growth in its top line when it reports second-quarter 2025 earnings on June 26. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.7 billion, implying a 1.2% increase from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



However, McCormick expects a year-over-year bottom-line decline in the fiscal second quarter. The consensus mark for earnings moved down by a penny in the last seven days to 65 cents per share, indicating a decline of 5.8% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. MKC has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.2%, on average. (Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar.)

McCormick’s strategic investments in innovation and distribution expansion are yielding positive results. The company continues to bolster its position across major markets and core categories by focusing on growth levers such as brand marketing, product and packaging innovation, category management and proprietary technology. This innovation-led growth strategy aligns with McCormick’s long-term goal of capturing increased market share, especially in high-growth segments. Apart from this, the company expects its cost-saving initiatives to help fund future investments and drive operating margin expansion.



However, McCormick continues to navigate growing macroeconomic pressures, as rising consumer uncertainty and inflation concerns weigh on sentiment. The prolonged economic challenges have led to increased value-seeking behavior, particularly among lower-income consumers, who are tightening budgets amid worries about job security and rising costs. The company’s foodservice segment continues to navigate a difficult operating environment with weaker volumes from quick-service restaurant customers.



Adding to the pressure, McCormick continues to face cost inflation, which is expected to persist through 2025 and is likely to have affected its performance in the fiscal second quarter. Additionally, selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses have continued to rise due to increased investments in technology infrastructure and brand marketing. The ongoing impact of these cost pressures is expected to have weighed on McCormick’s to-be-reported quarter.

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for McCormick this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



McCormick currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) and has an Earnings ESP of -1.19%.

