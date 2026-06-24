McCormick Q2 Earnings Coming Up: Essential Insights for Investors

McCormick & Company, Incorporated MKC is likely to witness growth in top line when it reports second-quarter 2026 earnings on June 25, 2026. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.9 billion, indicating a 14.4% increase from the prior-year quarter’s figure.



The consensus mark for earnings has decreased a penny in the past 30 days to 69 cents per share, indicating flat year-over-year growth. MKC has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.5%, on average.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

McCormick & Company, Incorporated price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | McCormick & Company, Incorporated Quote

Factors Likely to Influence MKC’s Upcoming Results

McCormick’s second-quarter 2026 results are likely to reflect continued strength in its flavor portfolio and resilient consumer demand across core categories. The company has been witnessing steady momentum in spices, seasonings and condiments, supported by pricing actions, innovation and brand investments. The Consumer segment is likely to have benefited from improved category trends, distribution gains and sustained demand for at-home meal preparation.



The company is also likely to have benefited from contributions related to the consolidation of McCormick de Mexico, which had provided a notable boost to sales and profitability in the preceding quarter. The acquired business, along with favorable pricing and product mix, is likely to have supported top-line growth across both the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. Management has highlighted disciplined commercial execution and targeted investments in key categories, factors that might have strengthened customer demand and supported market share trends during the quarter to be reported.



McCormick’s ongoing Comprehensive Continuous Improvement (“CCI”) program is likely to have remained an important margin lever in the second quarter. Productivity initiatives, procurement savings and supply-chain efficiencies are likely to have partially offset inflationary pressures and supported profitability.



However, elevated commodity costs and continued investments in brand marketing, digital capabilities and technology transformation initiatives might have weighed on profitability during the quarter.

Earnings Whispers for MKC Stock

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for McCormick this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.



McCormick currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) and has an Earnings ESP of -0.60%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.



The Hershey Company HSY currently has an Earnings ESP of +5.15% and a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Hershey’s upcoming quarter’s EPS is pegged at $1.46, which implies a 20.7% increase year over year. The consensus estimate for Hershey’s quarterly revenues is pinned at $2.66 billion, which calls for 1.8% growth from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. HSY delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of nearly 19%, on average.



Tyson Foods, Inc. TSN currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.17% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The consensus estimate for Tyson Foods’ quarterly revenues is pinned at $14.29 billion, which calls for 2.9% growth from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the upcoming quarter’s EPS is pegged at $1.04, which implies a 14.3% increase year over year. TSN delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of nearly 18.1%, on average.



Kimberly-Clark Corporation KMB currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.39% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Kimberly-Clark’s upcoming quarterly revenues is pegged at $4.23 billion. The figure implies a 1.7% increase from the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly earnings per share is pegged at $1.99, indicating a 3.7% gain from the year-ago period figure. KMB delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 19.1%, on average.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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