McCormick (NYSE:MKC) Takes On Some Risk With Its Use Of Debt

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is McCormick's Debt?

As you can see below, McCormick had US$5.37b of debt, at May 2022, which is about the same as the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. However, it does have US$325.8m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$5.05b.

NYSE:MKC Debt to Equity History July 29th 2022

How Strong Is McCormick's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, McCormick had liabilities of US$3.13b due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$5.21b due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had US$325.8m in cash and US$493.1m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$7.52b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

McCormick has a very large market capitalization of US$23.5b, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

McCormick has net debt to EBITDA of 4.3 suggesting it uses a fair bit of leverage to boost returns. But the high interest coverage of 7.9 suggests it can easily service that debt. Sadly, McCormick's EBIT actually dropped 9.3% in the last year. If earnings continue on that decline then managing that debt will be difficult like delivering hot soup on a unicycle. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if McCormick can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. Over the most recent three years, McCormick recorded free cash flow worth 62% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Our View

While McCormick's EBIT growth rate makes us cautious about it, its track record of managing its debt, based on its EBITDA, is no better. At least its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow gives us reason to be optimistic. We think that McCormick's debt does make it a bit risky, after considering the aforementioned data points together. That's not necessarily a bad thing, since leverage can boost returns on equity, but it is something to be aware of. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for McCormick (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

