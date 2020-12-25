McCormick (NYSE:MKC) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. This means that investors who purchase shares on or after the 30th of December will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 11th of January.

McCormick's upcoming dividend is US$0.34 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$1.24 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, McCormick has a trailing yield of 1.5% on the current stock price of $93.48. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! As a result, readers should always check whether McCormick has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Fortunately McCormick's payout ratio is modest, at just 43% of profit. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether McCormick generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Fortunately, it paid out only 37% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's positive to see that McCormick's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:MKC Historic Dividend December 25th 2020

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Fortunately for readers, McCormick's earnings per share have been growing at 11% a year for the past five years. The company has managed to grow earnings at a rapid rate, while reinvesting most of the profits within the business. This will make it easier to fund future growth efforts and we think this is an attractive combination - plus the dividend can always be increased later.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. McCormick has delivered 10% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

To Sum It Up

Is McCormick worth buying for its dividend? McCormick has been growing earnings at a rapid rate, and has a conservatively low payout ratio, implying that it is reinvesting heavily in its business; a sterling combination. It's a promising combination that should mark this company worthy of closer attention.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. For example, we've found 1 warning sign for McCormick that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

A common investment mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a list of promising dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

