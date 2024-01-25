McCormick (MKC) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Rise Y/Y

McCormick & Company, Incorporated MKC reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results, with the top and the bottom line increasing year over year. Earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate while sales missed the same.



Results reflect impacts from pressured consumers displaying more value-seeking behavior, which hurt volumes. Nevertheless, focus on cost savings and effective price realization offered respite.

Quarter in Detail

Adjusted earnings of 85 cents per share increased from 73 cents reported in the year-ago quarter. The metric came above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 79 cents per share. The year-over-year upside can be attributed to increased operating income and greater income from unconsolidated operations stemming from solid performance in the largest joint venture, McCormick de Mexico.



This global leader in flavor generated sales of $1,752.8 million, up 3% year over year. On a constant-currency (cc) basis, sales rose 2% on the back of a 5% increase from pricing actions, somewhat offset by a 3% volume decline. Gains from lapping of the year-ago period’s COVID-related disruption across China were completely offset by impacts from management’s strategic decisions to discontinue low-margin business and offload canning business in the Flavor Solutions unit. Volumes remained pressured in both segments, thanks to reduced consumption, as consumers displayed value-seeking behavior. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,784.5 million.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

McCormick’s gross profit margin expanded 320 basis points. The upside can be attributed to positive pricing actions and product mix and cost savings from Comprehensive Continuous Improvement (CCI) and Global Operating Effectiveness (GOE) programs. This was partly countered by escalated cost inflation.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses escalated year over year due to elevated employee incentive compensation expenses and increased brand marketing costs, partly offset by cost savings from the abovementioned programs.



At cc, the adjusted operating income rose 11%, mainly backed by gross profit margin expansion, somewhat offset by increased SG&A expenses.

Segment Details

Consumer: Sales went up 1% to $1,048.6 million. On a cc basis, sales remained in line with the year-ago period, aided by a 4% rise in pricing actions offset by declines in volume to the tune of 4%. Sales dropped 4% in the Americas while increasing 18% and 28% in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and the Asia/Pacific, respectively.



Flavor Solutions: Sales in the segment advanced 7% to $704.2 million. On a cc basis, sales rose 5% due to pricing gains of 7%, somewhat offset by volume declines of 2%. Flavor Solutions’ sales in the Americas grew 7%. Flavor Solutions’ sales in the EMEA rose by 9%. Sales in the Asia/Pacific market ascended 3% year over year.

Financial Update

McCormick exited the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $166.6 million, long-term debt of $3,339.9 million and total shareholders’ equity of $5,083.5 million. For the year ended Nov 30, 2023, net cash provided by operating activities was $1,237.3 million.

Fiscal 2024 Guidance

For the fiscal 2024, McCormick is focused on strengthening its volume trends and prioritizing investments to fuel profits. The company’s CCI and GOE programs are driving growth investments and operating margin expansion. Management anticipates currency rates to impact adjusted operating income and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) by nearly 1%.



For 2024, management expects sales to range between a 2% decline to flat year over year. At cc, sales are likely to be between 1% growth and a 1% decline. Management anticipates witnessing a favorable impact from pricing actions undertaken in the prior year. Volume trends are likely to improve on the back of solid brands and targeted investments. However, its decision to discontinue the low-margin business and sell the canning business is likely to put pressure on volume during 2024.



Management expects 2024 operating income to grow by 8-10%. Adjusted operating income is likely to grow 3-5% (up 4-6% at cc), courtesy of gross margin expansion somewhat offset by a major rise in brand marketing investments.



Management envisions 2024 adjusted EPS in the band of $2.80-$2.85. The bottom-line view suggests growth from $2.70 recorded in 2023. On a GAAP basis, McCormick projects 2024 earnings in the range of $2.76- $2.81 per share compared with the year-ago period figure of $2.52.

Stock Performance

This Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) stock has declined 26.9% in the past six months compared with the industry’s fall of 6.8%.

3 Appetizing Picks

Ingredion Incorporated INGR, which produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients and biomaterial solutions, carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). INGR delivered a positive earnings surprise of 23.9% in the last reported quarter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ingredion Incorporated’s current financial-year sales and earnings suggests growth of around 5% and 24.7%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers.



Sysco Corporation SYY, a food and related product company, currently has a Zacks Rank #2. SYY delivered a positive earnings surprise in the last two quarters.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Sysco’s current fiscal sales and earnings suggests growth of 4.1% and almost 8%, respectively, from the corresponding year-ago reported figure.



Flowers Food FLO, produces and markets packaged bakery food products. FLO currently has a Zacks Rank #2. Flowers Food has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.8%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FLO’s current financial-year sales suggests growth of 5.9% from the year-ago reported figure.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sysco Corporation (SYY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.