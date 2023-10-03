McCormick (MKC) Q3 Earnings Match Estimates, EPS View Up

McCormick & Company, Incorporated MKC reported third-quarter fiscal 2023 results, wherein earnings declined year over year, though sales gained from pricing actions.



Results reflect continued strength in the demand for the company’s compelling products, along with the efficient implementation of growth strategies. McCormick’s effective pricing strategy and improved underlying business volume trends keep it well-positioned for growth. Management raised its bottom-line guidance for fiscal 2023 while keeping the sales and adjusted operating income growth view unchanged.

Quarter in Detail

Adjusted earnings of 65 cents per share declined 5.8% from 69 cents in the year-ago quarter. The metric came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The year-over-year downside was a result of lapping gains related to the optimization of the company's debt portfolio in the year-ago period, partly compensated by higher income from unconsolidated operations stemming from the solid performance of McCormick de Mexico (the company’s biggest joint venture).



This global leader in flavor generated sales of $1,684.7 million, up 6% year over year, including negligible currency effects. Constant-currency (cc) sales growth was backed by the 8% gain from pricing actions, somewhat offset by a 2% decline in the volume and mix. However, the top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,692 million.



The volume decline stemmed from the Kitchen Basics divestiture, softer-than-expected economic recovery in China, the exit of the Consumer business in Russia and a decline related to MKC’s decision to discontinue the low-margin business.



McCormick’s gross profit margin expanded 150 basis points due to efficient pricing, along with cost savings from the Comprehensive Continuous Improvement and Global Operating Effectiveness (“GOE”) programs. This was partly countered by escalated cost inflation.



SG&A expenses escalated year over year due to elevated employee incentive compensation expenses and increased distribution and brand marketing costs, partly offset by cost savings from the abovementioned programs.



The adjusted operating income was $251 million, which jumped around 5% year over year. At cc, the adjusted operating income rose 5%, backed by increased sales and gross margin, partly countered by a rise in SG&A expenses.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise





McCormick & Company, Incorporated price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | McCormick & Company, Incorporated Quote

Segment Details

Consumer: Sales went up 1% to $937.1 million, including a minimal currency impact. Sales growth was driven by a 5% rise in pricing, somewhat offset by a 4% drop in volumes. The volume decline resulted from the same factors that hurt the overall company volumes. Sales increased 1% in the Americas and 15% in the EMEA while tumbling 16% in the Asia/Pacific.



Flavor Solutions: Sales in the segment advanced 12% to $747.6 million. On a cc basis, sales grew 11% due to pricing gains of 10% and volume gains of 1%. Segment sales remained sturdy across all regions. Flavor Solutions’ sales in the Americas grew 11%. Flavor Solutions’ sales in the EMEA rose by 17%. Sales in the Asia/Pacific market ascended 7% year over year.

Financial Update

McCormick exited the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $154.7 million, long-term debt of $3,385.3 million and total shareholders’ equity of $5,070.1 million. Through the third quarter of fiscal 2023, net cash provided by operating activities was $660 million.



Management expects to generate a robust cash flow in fiscal 2023, wherein it is likely to return a considerable part of its cash flow to shareholders via dividends.

Fiscal 2023 Guidance

McCormick anticipates fiscal 2023 to witness a solid underlying business performance, backed by sales growth. It expects the GOE Program and the lapping of pandemic-led hurdles to have a positive effect on the fiscal 2023 operating income, which is likely to be somewhat negated by the impacts of the Kitchen Basics divestiture and a rise in employee incentive compensation costs.



Management anticipates currency movements to have a minimal impact on fiscal 2023 net sales, operating income and earnings per share (EPS). The bottom-line growth is likely to be partly hampered by increased interest expenses and an increased projected adjusted effective tax rate.



However, the company raised its adjusted EPS view for fiscal 2023, thanks to a stellar year-to-date and forecasted show from its biggest joint venture, McCormick de Mexico. That said, management reiterated its net sales and operating income guidance.



For fiscal 2023, net sales are expected to increase 5-7% from the fiscal 2022 levels. Management expects sales growth to be fueled by pricing actions, which, along with cost savings, are likely to help it counter inflationary headwinds. The company anticipates seeing solid growth via brand strength, brand marketing, new products, category management and differentiated customer engagement.



The adjusted operating income is still likely to grow 10-12% in fiscal 2023.



Management now envisions fiscal adjusted EPS in the band of $2.62-$2.67 compared with the earlier view of $2.60-$2.65. The bottom-line view suggests growth from $2.53 recorded in fiscal 2022. On a GAAP basis, McCormick projects fiscal 2023 earnings in the range of $2.46-$2.51 per share compared with the year-ago period figure of $2.52.



This Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) stock has declined 9% year to date compared with the industry’s decrease of 11.4%.

3 Appetizing Picks

MGP Ingredients MGPI, which produces and markets ingredients and distillery products, currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). MGPI has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 18%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MGP Ingredients’ current financial-year sales and EPS calls for growth of 5.8% and 10.4%, respectively, from the corresponding year-ago reported figures.



Kraft Heinz Company KHC, a food and beverage product company, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). KHC has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.3%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Kraft Heinz’s current fiscal-year sales suggests growth of 2.2% from the corresponding year-ago reported figure.



Flowers Foods FLO, a packaged bakery food product company, currently has a Zacks Rank #2. FLO has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.6%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Flowers Foods’ current fiscal-year sales indicates growth of 6.7% from the year-ago reported number.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (MGPI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.