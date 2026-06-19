McCormick (MKC) Q2 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts forecast that McCormick (MKC) will report quarterly earnings of $0.69 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to no change from the year-ago quarter. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.9 billion, exhibiting an increase of 14.4% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.4% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some McCormick metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Flavor Solutions' at $771.11 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.8%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Consumer' reaching $1.13 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +21.3% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating income, excluding special charges- Flavor Solutions' will likely reach $101.86 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $95.00 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating income, excluding special charges- Consumer' should arrive at $194.66 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $164.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of McCormick have demonstrated returns of -0.7% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.4% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), MKC is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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