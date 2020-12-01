McCormick (MKC) Acquires Cholula to Boost Condiment Platform

McCormick & Company, Incorporated MKC completed the previously-announced acquisition of the parent company of Cholula Hot Sauce — a premium Mexico-based hot sauce brand. The company bought Cholula from L Catterton for $800 million, financed through a combination of cash on hand and commercial paper.



Notably, McCormick anticipates transaction and integration expenses to dilute earnings per share (EPS) in fiscal 2020 and 2021. Management expects the deal to have no impact on adjusted EPS during this time. Further, the company envisions the buyout to be accretive to adjusted EPS in 2021.



In a press release dated Nov 24, McCormick stated that Cholula's yearly net sales are nearly $96 million. The metric is anticipated to grow mid-to-high single digits in a normal environment after the coronavirus pandemic. Further, management believes that Cholula, which has an attractive margin profile, will be accretive to the Consumer and the Flavor Solutions segments (excluding transaction and integration costs).





The company had earlier stated that it plans to keep the Cholula brand name across its retail and foodservice channels. Cholula's portfolio consists of six unique flavors, which are made in Mexico with high-quality ingredients. Moreover, these offerings are based on a 100-year old recipe that contains distinctive blend of fresh peppers and local spices.



McCormick believes that the buyout of Cholula accelerates its growth potential across the condiment platform and widens the product portfolio in the hot sauce category. Markedly, hot sauce is a fast-growing category. Cholula, being an iconic and premium brand, is outperforming the category growth. Moreover, management expects to boost Cholula by improving category management and brand marketing. Also, the company anticipates the expansion of Cholula’s channel penetration. Apart from these, McCormick's extensive presence across all foodservice channels is likely to solidify Cholula's go-to-market model.



McCormick strengthened its spices and seasonings portfolio through prudent acquisitions in the past. Clearly, the company’s acquisition of Cholula is another step toward this direction. Notably, shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have increased 10.2% year to date against the industry’s decline of 0.2%.

Top 3 Picks

United Natural Foods UNFI, with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.8%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Hain Celestial HAIN, with a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 24.6%, on average.



Pilgrim’s Pride PPC, with a Zacks Rank #2, has a long-term earnings growth rate of 2.6%.

Legal Marijuana: An Investor’s Dream

Imagine getting in early on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.



Although marijuana stocks did better as the pandemic took hold than the market as a whole, they’ve been pushed down. This is exactly the right time to get in on selected strong companies at a fraction of their value before COVID struck. Zacks’ Special Report, Marijuana Moneymakers, reveals 10 exciting tickers for urgent consideration.



Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (HAIN): Free Stock Analysis Report



United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI): Free Stock Analysis Report



McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Pilgrims Pride Corporation (PPC): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.